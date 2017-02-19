Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower

A screengrab from a video posted on Twitter.

A huge fire broke out Saturday at around 10 pm in an 18-story residential tower located on Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Road, also known as Airport Road in Abu Dhabi.

Initial reports indicated that a gas leak in the kitchen of the restaurant located in the building caused the fire.

Civil Defence teams were immediately dispatched to the accident location. Police and security teams cordoned off the area while Civil Defence teams were bringing the fire under control.

Abu Dhabi Police & Fire Brigade does an amazing job clearing street ensuring ppls safety while addressing the 🔥!👊🏼👮🏻🚒 hope everyone is safe! pic.twitter.com/bcBFKY1ekV — Meerz (@meerz) February 18, 2017

Major General Jasim Al Marzouqi, general commander of the Civil Defence in Ministry of Interior said “the Civil Defence operations room received reports at around 10.11 pm about a fire breaking out in a residential building on Airport Road. Our teams from five Civil Defence centres immediately responded and arrived to the accident site within four minutes. They used snorkel ladders to extinguish the fire that broke out in the building.”

He added “All residents were immediately evacuated and no casualties were registered when the fire broke out.”

Al Marzouqi ensured that the fire was brought under control in a speedy and professional manner.

On Instagram, The Ministry of Interior quoted Colonel Mohammed Abdul Jalil Al Ansari, Director General of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, saying that people were evacuated and no injuries were reported.