Emergency button to report fires in Dubai soon

Civil Defence to use nanotechnology to fight fires

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Residents in Dubai will be able to report fires to emergency services at the click of a button, a senior official of Dubai Civil Defence said on Monday.

Addressing the Intersec Fire Safety Conference, Lieutenant Colonel Ali Hassan Al Mutawaa, assistant general director of Dubai Civil Defence said that they will launch a new safety application on smart phones that will allow residents to report a fire with one click.

“The safety application will help reduce the time to reach the fire location. The user after downloading the application can go to emergency button and click on it in case of a fire and we will reach his location,” Lieutenant Colonel Al Mutawaa said.

The SOS button is connected with Civil Defence command room.

The application can also be used to inform the authority about safety violations in the buildings. The customers can also pay their bills by using this application, Lieutenant Colonel Al Mutawaa added.

The application will use the person’s location to identify his place when he clicks the button. “It will help us reach the place in shortest possible time as response time is our main concern.”

He said the application, to be available on all smart phones stores, will also have a happiness indicator for the customers.

He said Dubai Civil Defence will have 45 e-services for the public on their website.

Dubai Civil Defence will use nanotechnology to fight fires and establish a factory to manufacture micro-extinguishers, Major General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, director-general of Dubai Civil Defence, said during the Intersec conference. He said the UAE will be first country in the world to use this technology. He said innovation includes pasting fire-blocking stickers in the buildings. The micro-extinguisher is an intelligent system which releases a gas to put out the fires, he added.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
Dubai
