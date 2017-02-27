Dubai Police rescue kitten trapped in sewer

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Police rescue kitten trapped in sewer

The animal was inside sewer for seven hours before rescued

Image Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Police
Trapped kitty rescued by dubai police
Gulf News
 

Dubai: A team of Dubai Police officers rescued a kitten trapped in a sewer for seven hours.

Brigadier Ahmad Al Murri, director of Crime Scene Department said he was on Al Quds street during rainy weather and noticed a motorist stopping on left lane of the road and flashing his car’s light before stepping out to search for something.

“I stopped my car to see what was happening and the motorist told me that he heard miaow coming from the sewer. I heard the miaow too and it was a kitten trapped inside the sewer. I made a call to police to rescue the kitten and then left the place.”

Brigadier Al Murri, said he came back to the same place at night and decided to check if the kitten had been rescued or not.

“I heard nothing when I reached the place but when I tapped the sewer cover with my feet, I heard a miaow again.”

Brigadier Al Murri said that he called Command and Control Room of Dubai Police without disclosing his identity and told them about the trapped kitten. “I asked the officer on phone if Dubai Police will act in such situations and the officer asked me to wait for few minutes. Just two minutes later, a rescue patrol contacted me and asked me about my location. Four minutes later, a patrol came and rescued the kitten,” Brigadier Al Murri added.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

New cameras to catch queue jumpers in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat