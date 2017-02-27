Dubai Police rescue kitten trapped in sewer

Trapped kitty rescued by dubai police

Dubai: A team of Dubai Police officers rescued a kitten trapped in a sewer for seven hours.

Brigadier Ahmad Al Murri, director of Crime Scene Department said he was on Al Quds street during rainy weather and noticed a motorist stopping on left lane of the road and flashing his car’s light before stepping out to search for something.

“I stopped my car to see what was happening and the motorist told me that he heard miaow coming from the sewer. I heard the miaow too and it was a kitten trapped inside the sewer. I made a call to police to rescue the kitten and then left the place.”

Brigadier Al Murri, said he came back to the same place at night and decided to check if the kitten had been rescued or not.

“I heard nothing when I reached the place but when I tapped the sewer cover with my feet, I heard a miaow again.”

Brigadier Al Murri said that he called Command and Control Room of Dubai Police without disclosing his identity and told them about the trapped kitten. “I asked the officer on phone if Dubai Police will act in such situations and the officer asked me to wait for few minutes. Just two minutes later, a rescue patrol contacted me and asked me about my location. Four minutes later, a patrol came and rescued the kitten,” Brigadier Al Murri added.