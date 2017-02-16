Dubai Police for banning social media in schools

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Police for banning social media in schools

Police to launch campaign in schools after parents complain about the practice

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Police will launch an awareness campaign in schools urging pupils to avoid surfing and chatting on social media sites when they are in school following complaints from parents about the practice.

They would also coordinate with the Ministry of Education to address the issue and recommend banning online engagement by pupils while at schools.

Brigadier Dr Mohammad Al Murr, Director-General of the General Directorate of Human Rights at Dubai Police, said many parents have told him that their children are staying online for a long time when they are at schools.

Brigadier Al Murr said: “Parents said their children stay online for a long time on sites like Facebook and Snapchat, and that they are annoyed. The parents said they can control their children when they are at home but they can’t do anything when they are at schools.”

Dubai Police said they had run many awareness campaigns in schools about the dangers of social media as the children can be abused and blackmailed by strangers and perverts.

Fake reality

“Social media [sites] make the pupil live in a fake reality and make him/her lose focus on lessons taught in the school.”

He said the directorate would coordinate with the Ministry of Education to find a solution.

Colonel Abu Bakr Al Jasmi, Director of the Women and Child Protection section at the police’s Human Rights Department, said when parents question the pupils, they claim that they are only checking their social media accounts during break time.

“The parents said they have noticed that their children have been spending hours on social media while they are at schools. Pupils are using their smart phones inside the schools away from teachers’ eyes,” Colonel Al Jasmi said.

Some pupils also film their teachers on their smart phones and post the images or videos on social media without realising that it’s illegal to do so, he said.

“The pupils can face legal action for recording teachers’s clips and posting them on social media. The campaign will educate the pupils about the need to to be careful when they are on social media.”

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

Dubai cops conducted 26,237 land rescue missions
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa