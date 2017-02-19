Mobile
Dubai police bid to stop drivers using phones

Seeking proper technology to block internet on cars while in motion

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Police is seeking solutions to help tackle drivers who use mobile phones while driving.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, told Gulf News that they are searching for a technology which can help block drivers cell phones while driving to reduce the number of accidents and incidence of deaths on the roads.

“We did a study on using a device to cut the internet service on the vehicles when it’s moving so that drivers will not be able to use their phones. Many drivers check their social media accounts and emails while driving. We are still looking for technology to help us reach our goal of zero deaths on the road in 2020,” Brigadier Al Mazroui said.

Texting while driving is an adiction

However, the project could not take off as there were many problems related to law regarding of people’s privacy.

“The study was a failure, because apart from the laws regarding privacy, the device would block the internet even while the car was not being driven. Passengers would have complained because they would have wanted to use the internet while not driving,” Brigadier Al Mazroui added.

He requested the public to help them find a proper device that would jam the internet signals only while the car is running. “Despite our warnings, campaigns and fines, many drivers still continue using their phones when driving,” he said, urging drivers to turn off the internet on their phones when they are driving so as not to be distracted.

More than 59,000 people were fined for using mobile phones when driving in 2016, according to Dubai police statistics.

The Federal Traffic Council had previously recommended that the penalty be increased to Dh1,000, 12 black points and impounding of the vehicle for 30 days.

The current fine is Dh200 and four black points.

