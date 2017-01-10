Boy's head caught in between car window
Sharjah: A two-year-old boy's life was saved in the nick of time after his head was caught in between a car window.
The boy put his head out of the car window when his sister pulled the window up, a Sharjah Police official told Gulf News.
The boy’s mother was driving when the incident took place.
“When the boy put his head out of the open window, his sister accidentally pushed the glass up and the boy's head got caught between the glass and upper frame of the car,” the official said.
The mother immediately stopped the car and called the national ambulance. Medics rushed the boy to Al Qassimi Hospital.
The boy is in intensive care unit and is under observation, an official at the hospital said. Wasit Police is investigating the incident.