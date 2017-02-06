Auto insurance firms in UAE urged to offer discounts to good drivers

Insurance companies punish a driver who had an accident by not renewing the policy, or renewing it at a higher

Dubai: A senior Dubai Police officer has urged insurance companies to encourage good drivers by offering them discounts, or special deals, when they renew, or apply for auto insurance.

Major General Mohammad Saif Al Zafein, Dubai Police Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations, said insurance companies simply look for profit instead of motivating drivers to drive safely.

“Insurance companies in the UAE are idle in society. They don’t play a role in helping police reduce accidents as they don’t motivate good drivers when they renew, or apply for car insurance. They need to play a strong role in motivating the drivers who don’t commit accidents or traffic violations,” Maj Gen Al Zafein said.

He pointed out that insurance companies must partner with police given that all vehicles in UAE are mandated to have insurance cover.

“We told them that we can provide them with statistics for all drivers, but they remain passive partners,” Maj Gen Al Zafein said.

He pointed out that many drivers emerge winners in the white points system established by Dubai Police, but are not rewarded when it comes to insurance.

“Some motorists, who won in the white points system, told me that they informed insurance companies in the hope of getting a discount, but they were neglected,” Maj Gen Al Zafein said.

Another driver, who won in the white points system, was offered a voucher by an insurance company. He used it only to realise that he was offered a more expensive deal compared to other companies.

“Insurance companies even punish a driver who had an accident by not renewing the policy, or renewing it at a higher premium. We never hear about insurance companies offering discounts, or honouring a driver who is not involved in a traffic accident for a year,” Maj Gen Al Zafein added.

He said that insurance companies in countries like the UK are key partners in reducing traffic accidents by motivating good drivers.

“Insurance companies outside the UAE, for example, motivate good drivers with 10 per cent automatic discounts when they renew. Such incentives have a positive effect on road safety,” Maj Gen Al Zafein said.

Motorists agreed with Maj Gen Al Zafein, with some saying that they tried to speak to insurance companies about discounts, but were always rejected.

Esmail Abdullah, a 30-year-old driver from Sudan, said it appears insurance companies only think about how to make more money,

“It doesn’t matter if you follow traffic instructions or weren’t involved in traffic accidents in UAE as the insurance companies won’t give you special treatment when you renew the contract. Some appreciation to good drivers will make others follow their steps and t we will have safer roads,” Abdullah told Gulf News.

“You feel disappointed when you see that a reckless driver pays the same amount as you do,” he said.

Hassan Khamis, a 35-year-old Iraqi driver, said that once he was involved in traffic accident and the insurance company refused to renew his policy.

“They asked me to search for another company and claimed that they paid more money than the premiums I paid to fix my car. They only care about more profits,” Khamis told Gulf News.