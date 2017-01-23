UK will be ‘country of honour’ at Sharjah Book Fair

Ahmad Al Ameri

Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced that the United Kingdom (UK) will be the ‘country of honour’ at the 36th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

The announcement is part of UK/UAE 2017, a year of bilateral cultural exchange between the two countries organised by the British Council.

Ahmad Al Ameri, chairman of SBA, said: “The selection of the UK as ‘country of honour’ at SIBF 2017 exemplifies the deep-rooted historical ties binding the UAE and the UK and our long-standing relations based on mutual cooperation and common interests in various domains.”

Al Ameri emphasised that SBA is keen to promote dialogue and communication between cultures, in line with the vision of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to extend bridges of communication and develop exchange of knowledge.

Al Ameri added that the British society has given birth to some of the world’s most celebrated names in literature, art, theatre, sports, science and trade, and has contributed immensely to global civilisations.

Al Ameri said that SIBF 2017 will feature a special stand showcasing the best of the British publishing industry, with SIBF partnering with the British Council on a cultural programme that will see distinguished authors from the UK participating in SIBF and other activities organised by Sharjah and the UAE as part of a yearlong cultural exchange between the two nations.

Cortina Butler, Director of Literature at the British Council said: “We are delighted that the UK has been chosen as the ‘country of honour’ as part of UK/UAE 2017. Sharjah has always stressed the importance of books and culture as a force for good and we admire the support His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan gives to the creative sector. We look forward to working with the fair to bring Emirati writers to the UK and to take our authors to the UAE.”

The UK is known for its profound influence on culture in Europe and the greater world. Works of William Shakespeare, Georges Bernard Shaw, Jane Austen, Agatha Christie, George Orwell, and more are timeless and remain best-sellers to date.