Students share ideas on how to shape the future

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Students share ideas on how to shape the future

13 students speak at TEDx talk organised by Al Yasmina Academy

Image Credit: Supplied
Shamsa Al Mansoori, an Emirati student at Al Yasmina Academy, presents her topic as part the school's first TEDx event, which aimed to show how today's students can shape the future.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Dangers of jaywalking and need to counter compassion fatigue were among trending topics at a TEDx talk held at the capital’s Al Yasmina Academy on Saturday.

“Today’s event provided our students with an important lesson in individual thinking and the need to question the world around us — two skills that will be hugely valuable in their professional lives. Students need to make their voices heard, and TEDx provides this platform on a global scale,” said Dr Tim Hughes, school principal.

Al Yasmina is a British curriculum private school in the capital under the umbrella of education provider Aldar Academies, which in turn was developed by Abu Dhabi Government-owned investment and real estate firm Aldar. The school boasts about 1,800 students in the current academic year.

The event was spearheaded by Yara Fawares, a student at the school, in collaboration with TEDx, a programme of local, independently-organised discussions that act as a global platform for sharing ideas and personal development.

Among Saturday’s 13 student speakers was Nikita Amir, an 18-year-old from Kazakhstan in her final year at high school, who believes that empathy can indeed help resolve the overwhelming cycles of aggression and violence around the world.

“In the attempt to keep ourselves informed, we are all exposed to so much tragedy and violence that many of us numb ourselves, a phenomenon known as compassion fatigue. But this fatigue often stands in the way of positive action that can bring about a change, and we need to counter it as the first step towards resolving the violence,” Amir told Gulf News.

“If we can emote and translate these emotions into action, we can bring about the real changes that are needed. For instance, even wearing a T-shirt to represent a cause, or writing about your concerns in a bid to create awareness are important contributions,” she added.

On the other hand, Shahzain Khan, another 18-year-old who hails from Pakistan, encouraged attendees to explore the artist within themselves.

“I was recently required to make a short film as part of my university applications, and it was liberating to know that I could do it. I believe that we all have the ability to create things, and that we should explore this ability because creative voices create lasting impacts on societies and civilisations,” he explained.

More from Education

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEducation

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
dubai property

Also In Education

Stories behind physics breakthroughs revealed

News Gallery

Rain hits several parts of UAE

News Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe