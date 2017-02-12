Government summit learns ‘The Power of Play’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Government summit learns ‘The Power of Play’

Teacher who won $1m prize winner says educators need to be ‘humane’ to attract traumatised children to school

Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News
Hanan Al Hroub giving her speech about The Power of Play during the World Government Summit 2017.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Playtime in the classroom can help reduce the trauma of violence, Hanan Al Hroub, winner of last year’s $1 million Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize Award, told the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai on Sunday.

The Palestinian primary schoolteacher, whose children had been shot at, said that she turned to teaching to help students cope with man-made calamities, such as “violent Israeli occupation”.

Her comments came during a WGS 2017 breakout session on ‘The Power of Play’ at the Madinat Jumeirah Resort, hosting the three-day annual event.

Al Hroub said many children in Palestine hated schools because of “traumatic” experiences they faced on their way to class, especially at Israeli checkpoints.

“As a mother, as a teacher, I had to solve the children’s problems. I wanted to turn their life, which was full of problems outside classroom, into a safe, peaceful and fun loving inside the classroom. I did that through the play-and-learn methodology,” she added.

Al Hroub used old clothes, toys and recycled materials to transform her classroom into a kind of playground for children where they participated in games which developed teamwork and leadership skills in them.

“Play works magic in the classroom … The teacher should be humane to free his students from fear, which destroys the society. The teacher is not just a provider of knowledge and information, but an instiller of values in his students.”

She added that “learning through play” should be integrated into the traditional curriculum and teachers should be trained in the methodology. “What we lack is conviction. We need to know that teachers matter. We define the future and we own the change. Any education policy that doesn’t put the teacher first, will fail … The teachers should be trained before they enter the classroom. They need to be aware of the needs of children and how to work with them,” Al Hroub said.

When asked by a WGS host to share a memorable experience of her, Al Hroub recalled the story of a violent young boy at the school. “Thanks to play-and-learn methodology, he totally transformed. All he wanted was to play, share toys and interact with his peers.”

Addressing the session Joseph Aoun, president of Northeastern University in the US, said the education sector is failing to keep pace with a fast changing world. He said scores of jobs will be lost in the near future, replaced by Artificial Intelligence. “No one is going to be set for life … If jobs are going to become obsolete, you have to retune or you won’t have a job. Who’s going to train you? Universities have given up … We [academicians] want to change the world but we don’t want to change ourselves. We’re a conservative bunch,” Aoun added.

More from Education

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEducation

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Education

‘Jobless youth recipe for instability’

News Gallery

Winners of the World Press Photo 2017

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

10 unusual bans across the world

10 unusual bans across the world

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week