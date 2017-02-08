Mobile
First student forum on cybercrime held in Abu Dhabi

More than 200 students from private and public schools displayed their inventions on curbing cybercrimes

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The first awareness forum to educate students and community on risks and dangers of cybercrime and the safe use of the internet was held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday by the General Directorate of Community Protection and Crime Prevention at the Ministry of Interior.

More than 200 students and supervisors from private and public schools showcased inventions and innovations that curb cybercrimes.

Colonel Mubarak Awad Bin Meherom, Director-General of Community Protection and Crime Prevention at the Ministry of Interior, said the forum is part of the corporate social responsibility and is aligned with the leadership’s directives declaring 2017 as the ‘Year of Giving’.

Col Bin Meherom pointed out that such forums contribute to enhancing and strengthening the effective role of authorities, entities, and institutions in society, and building constructive strategic partnerships with such establishments that reflect positively on society.

Experts and specialists from Singapore and international companies such as ICDL Arabic presented their experiences and ideas on providing safe internet use, and discussed ways on using internet technology safely and securely.

