Dubai hosts Nobel exhibition for third time

February exhibition will see visitors explore world of physics

Gulf News
 

Dubai: An exhibition which explains the theories of prominent people who have changed history is coming to Dubai for the third time.

Organised by the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation (MBRF), the Nobel Museum will be on display in February.

The theme this time is physics. World-changing theories behind rays and waves, matter, stars and universe, and quantum physics will be explained through electronics, a cloud chamber, a laureate arena, and a virtual reality experience.

Sections will see visitors build atoms on touch screens, watch an immersive video about the universe, put together electronics, and see a demonstration of how cosmic particles work.

Another section will introduce visitors to the different Nobel laureates through the decades.

The exhibition “allows audiences to see how knowledge can be used to improve the world we live in”, said MBRF managing director Jamal Bin Huwaireb.

Olov Amelin, director of the Nobel Museum in Sweden, said he hoped the museum would inspire young Arabs to contribute to future discoveries in physics.

Last year’s Nobel Museum in Dubai highlighted contributions made by Nobel laureates in treating chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and thalassaemia.

Dubai
