Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival extended by three more weeks
Abu Dhabi: The Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival 2016 will be extended for three more weeks given the resounding success it has achieved this year, the organising committee announced on Thursday.
The move comes in line with the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow up of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.
The festival, which is being organised under the patronage of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has received impressive turnout from all segments of the society.