Dr Shaikh Sultan wins poetry support award

Cairo: The Arab Conference for Culture and Media on Thursday gave the "Award for Arab Excellence in the Support of Poetic Creativity" to His Highness Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his continuous support for Arab poetry and poets, as well as for his role in offering all types of support to the Arab poetic movement, and particularly for personally establishing poetry centres in many Arab countries.

The UAE received two awards at the conference, with the "Arab Excellence Award for the Support of Arab Heritage" going to Juma Al Majid, and the "Arab Excellence Award for Scientific Research" going to Dr. Mariam Mattar.

The conference, which took place at the headquarters of the Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo, saw the participation of Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, the UAE Ambassador to Egypt and its regular delegate to the Arab League; the General-Secretary for the Arab League, Ahmad Abou Al Ghait; former General-Secretaries for the Arab League, Amr Moussa and Dr. Nabil Al Arabi; and Abdullah Al Khashrami, President of the International Union for Poets and the President of the Arab Centre for Culture and Media.