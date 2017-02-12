Children learn to design stamps at Etihad Museum

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Children learn to design stamps at Etihad Museum

Workshops being held on sidelines of postage stamp exhibition

  • The workshops involve children exploring colours, designs and drawings of various stamps before designing thImage Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Culture
  • The workshops involve children exploring colours, designs and drawings of various stamps before designing thImage Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Culture
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Children and families are learning how to design postage stamps in workshops organised at the Etihad Museum in Dubai.

On February 4, the first three-hour workshop was held, where participants explored the colours, designs and drawings upon various stamps. They then produced their own stamp designs.

Two more workshops will be held on Wednesday and on March 11.

“Participants can produce their very own works of art and share them with friends and family, inspiring them to embrace a stamp collecting hobby,” said Abdullah Al Falasi, the museum’s director.

Hosted by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the workshops are held on the sidelines of an exhibition dedicated to the emirate’s postal history, stretching back to as far as 1909.

The exhibition, which runs till April 8, is sourced from Abdullah Khoury, President of Emirates Philatelic Association.

Some other items and images from Emirates Post and other historical archives are also on display.

The museum is open from 10am to 8pm, seven days a week and all year round.

Admission fees range from Dh25 for ages 25 and over, Dh20 per person for group bookings and Dh10 for ages 5 to 24. Children under the age of 5 and visitors enjoy free entry.

More from Culture

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECulture

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Culture

Face reading is a productive tool
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone