Children learn to design stamps at Etihad Museum

Dubai: Children and families are learning how to design postage stamps in workshops organised at the Etihad Museum in Dubai.

On February 4, the first three-hour workshop was held, where participants explored the colours, designs and drawings upon various stamps. They then produced their own stamp designs.

Two more workshops will be held on Wednesday and on March 11.

“Participants can produce their very own works of art and share them with friends and family, inspiring them to embrace a stamp collecting hobby,” said Abdullah Al Falasi, the museum’s director.

Hosted by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the workshops are held on the sidelines of an exhibition dedicated to the emirate’s postal history, stretching back to as far as 1909.

The exhibition, which runs till April 8, is sourced from Abdullah Khoury, President of Emirates Philatelic Association.

Some other items and images from Emirates Post and other historical archives are also on display.

The museum is open from 10am to 8pm, seven days a week and all year round.

Admission fees range from Dh25 for ages 25 and over, Dh20 per person for group bookings and Dh10 for ages 5 to 24. Children under the age of 5 and visitors enjoy free entry.