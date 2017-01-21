Two children killed in separate incidents

Sharjah: Police are investigating the death of two children in two separate incidents in Sharjah on Thursday evening, an official told Gulf News on Saturday.

In the first incident, a 12-year-old boy died after he fell from the eighth floor of a building in Al Taawun area.

The Pakistani boy died on the spot after falling from the window of his room, the official said.

The police said the child’s parents were questioned following the incident.

The body of the child was moved to Al Qasimi Hospital and then to the forensic laboratory. It was released later and the boy was buried on Saturday.

In another incident, a two-year-old Emirati boy died after being run over by a speeding car in Al Rifaa area.

The boy was taken to Al Qasimi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver who caused the incident, has been taken into police custody for questioning.

Sharjah Police, meanwhile, have urged parents to watch their children and their friends, and monitor their children’s internet activity.