Two children killed in separate incidents

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Two children killed in separate incidents

Boy fell to death from building, another died in run-over accident

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Police are investigating the death of two children in two separate incidents in Sharjah on Thursday evening, an official told Gulf News on Saturday.

In the first incident, a 12-year-old boy died after he fell from the eighth floor of a building in Al Taawun area.

The Pakistani boy died on the spot after falling from the window of his room, the official said.

The police said the child’s parents were questioned following the incident.

The body of the child was moved to Al Qasimi Hospital and then to the forensic laboratory. It was released later and the boy was buried on Saturday.

In another incident, a two-year-old Emirati boy died after being run over by a speeding car in Al Rifaa area.

The boy was taken to Al Qasimi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver who caused the incident, has been taken into police custody for questioning.

Sharjah Police, meanwhile, have urged parents to watch their children and their friends, and monitor their children’s internet activity.

More from Crime

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Crime

Appeal Court upholds death for Obaida killer
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

UAE fully supports India in fighting terror

UAE fully supports India in fighting terror

Completely paralysed expat can now walk

Completely paralysed expat can now walk

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Player fractures skull in sickening head clash

Player fractures skull in sickening head clash

Note 7 fires: Samsung blames batteries

Note 7 fires: Samsung blames batteries

Dubai top choice for world's ultra-rich

Dubai top choice for world's ultra-rich

Trump to host Israel PM in February

Trump to host Israel PM in February

$2m equipment donated to Indian university

$2m equipment donated to Indian university