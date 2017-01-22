Two arrested for targeting Sharjah taxi drivers
Sharjah: Sharjah Police has arrested two men suspected of targeting taxi drivers in the emirate.
Police said that the Africans were suspected of robbing taxi drivers there.
Taxi drivers have lodged complaints with police, saying that two men pretending to be passengers attacked them with a knife before forcing them to hand over their wallets and cash.
A police team was formed to investigate the case and track down the suspects, whom police were able to identify.
Meanwhile, Colonel Ebrahim Al Ajel, director of Criminal and Investigation Department, urged residents to report suspicious activities to 901, 065631111, 065943210 or through toll free number 800151.