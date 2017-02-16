Men arrested for selling abortion pills in Ras Al Khaimah

For illustrative purposes only.

Dubai: Police have arrested two men for promoting and selling abortion pills in Ras Al Khaimah.

In a statement issued by Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier Abdullah Al Munkis, director of the Criminal Investigations Department, said the Arab suspects used social media as a tool to promote their illegal medical drugs.

“We arrested the Demons of Death, and we gave them that name due to the ugliness and seriousness of the crime they were involved in,” said Brig Al Munkis.

Police were initially give a tip-off about the suspects’ crime, and after forming a team of electronic experts, were able to confirm the information.

Police were then able to track the identity and the whereabouts of the suspects, and started following the movement of the Arab men.

After taking the necessary legal procedures, an undercover officer from Ras Al Khaimah Police arranged for a meeting with the suspects while posing as a client.

The suspects were caught red-handed, and the case has been referred to public prosecution.

“The medical pills not only caused abortion in women but also posed a great risk to women's lives,” said Brig Al Munkis.

He urged members of the public not to purchase medical drugs from unlicensed strangers, especially through social networking sites.

“People should not become a victim or be partners to such crimes, and should inform the police immediately of any information they may have related to such crimes,” he added.