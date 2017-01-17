Mobile
Man held for stealing cancer drugs worth D4 million

Warehouse driver sold medicines to two pharmaceutical companies

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: The Sharjah Police arrested a man who allegedly stole pharmaceutical products worth more than Dh4 million from a warehouse in an industrial area and sold them to other pharmaceutical companies.

The police said the Arab suspect worked as a driver in the warehouse.

He was charged with theft and selling cancer drugs worth Dh4.2 million.

The arrest came after an inventory audit found cancer drugs worth millions had gone missing over a one-year period.

Colonel Ebrahim Al Ajil, director of Criminal and Investigation Department, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint by the firm’s manager.

Investigations showed the cancer drugs were soled illegally to two companies without purchase bills.

A police team tasked with the investigation suspected four people and arrested them. They led the police to the main suspect who worked as a driver in the warehouse.

The main suspect admitted to the crime and named his accomplices, all of them of same nationality, police said.

The suspect told the police that he had stolen several cartons of cancer drugs and sold them to two pharmaceutical companies.

Col Al Ajil said the two pharmaceutical companies tried to evade legal accountability, asking the suspects to provide them with forged invoices for the stolen drugs.

Col Al Ajil warned owners of companies and shops against purchasing goods without getting bills which clearly indicate the source of the items purchased.

