International City residents complain about drinking in the open

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

International City residents complain about drinking in the open

They say some men drink in one of the gardens and leave bottles around

Image Credit: Janice Ponce de Leon/Gulf News
The green area near the mosque in the Spain Clusterin international City where some unidentified residents allegedly drank beer and left the bottles lying around.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Some International City residents have slammed unidentified residents for drinking alcohol in one of the gardens in the country-themed freehold neighbourhood.

Manouj Aswaani, a resident, was with his two sons, aged 15 and 13, for their evening walk in the small garden close to their building when his eldest son spotted a dozen empty bottles on the grass last week.

“My son said, ‘Papa, there’re a lot of bottles there,” Aswaani, a marketing executive who took pictures of the bottles, told Gulf News. “I felt bad. It was painful for me to see those beer bottles.”

“Some uncivilised people use the garden for drinking (liquor). This garden is just six feet from the mosque,” he added.

When Gulf News visited the spot, Aswaani’s eldest son pointed to where the bottles were found two nights ago. Although they were not there anymore, cigarette butts — plenty of them — remained.

The patch of greenery is one of the small community gardens in the Spain Cluster in International City. It’s situated between two mosques, a basketball court and an under construction mosque.

“We found out that they were beer bottles because the area reeked of alcohol and the bottles had labels,” Aswaani’s son said, describing the act as “disappointing”.

Another resident, who identified herself as Mrs Imran, said her 11-year-old son two weeks back said that he saw some men drinking in the garden and pointed it out to her. But she dismissed it so that her son wouldn’t become too curious about it.

“I told him that maybe it wasn’t beer. But now it’s clear that it is. What they’re doing is illegal. It’s a sin. They’re setting a bad example to the kids here,” Mrs Imran said.

Nilima, who lives in the building right in front of the garden, said she does spot men drinking there once in a while. But she never inspects what they are drinking. Nonetheless, she said residents should exercise propriety.

“They should respect the culture, religion and laws of the country. They shouldn’t drink here,” Nilima said.

When contacted, a spokesperson from Nakheel urged residents to report to authorities if they suspect any illegal activity.

“While Nakheel cannot be responsible for people’s compliance with the law, our security teams work diligently to ensure that any illegal behaviour is reported to the authorities and subsequently brought under control. We also urge residents who witness illegal behaviour to call the police immediately.” the spokesperson told Gulf News.

Drinking alcohol in Dubai is allowed only in designated areas such as bars attached to hotels. According to the law, a person who is caught drinking alcohol or drunk could face imprisonment and/or a fine that is specified as per a judge’s discretion at the Misdemeanours Court.

Expand

Share your views

More from Crime

tags from this story

Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Nakheel
follow this tag on MGNNakheel

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

tags

Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Nakheel
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In Crime

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer