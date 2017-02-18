Dubai driver arrested after stunt video goes viral

Dubai: Police have arrested a young Emirati driver for recklessly driving his 4X4 vehicle in City Walk during rainy weather and posting videos of his stunts on social media.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said yesterday that the Emirati was performing “doughnuts” stunts near shops and restaurants in City Walk.

“We caught the reckless driver and referred him to authorities for legal action. His video went viral on social media and other people recorded him on video and then posted it online,” Brigadier Al Mazroui told Gulf News.

He said the area was full of people at that time and there was a big chance of harming others by his reckless performance. “The area is not for performing stunts and there was a chance of the car hitting people due to the wet road. The Dubai government has spent millions of dirhams to develop the area and he damaged two traffic signals and left marks on the pavement.”

The man was with two friends inside his vehicle.

Brig Al Mazroui said the driver will face charges and his vehicle has been seized now and he will have to pay Dh100,000 to recover the car.

Such behaviour was unacceptable. “We won’t stand still against such behaviour, as it can cause loss of lives and damage property. We ask the public to enjoy the rainy weather but keep away from such reckless acts.”

The video circulated on social media caused anger among people who demanded his arrest.

“He will be charged with endangering people’s lives, damaging public property and escaping. His driving licence has been seized.”

Brig Al Mazroui said the driver may be jailed as the City Walk management too has filed a complaint against him. “Paying Dh100,000 to recover his vehicle will be a simple thing compared to what he will face for the charges as he can face a jail term. His licence will be cancelled and he won’t drive in the streets anymore.”