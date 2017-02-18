Dubai driver arrested after stunt video goes viral

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai driver arrested after stunt video goes viral

His vehicle and licence seized; he will have to pay Dh100,000 as fine

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Police have arrested a young Emirati driver for recklessly driving his 4X4 vehicle in City Walk during rainy weather and posting videos of his stunts on social media.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said yesterday that the Emirati was performing “doughnuts” stunts near shops and restaurants in City Walk.

“We caught the reckless driver and referred him to authorities for legal action. His video went viral on social media and other people recorded him on video and then posted it online,” Brigadier Al Mazroui told Gulf News.

He said the area was full of people at that time and there was a big chance of harming others by his reckless performance. “The area is not for performing stunts and there was a chance of the car hitting people due to the wet road. The Dubai government has spent millions of dirhams to develop the area and he damaged two traffic signals and left marks on the pavement.”

The man was with two friends inside his vehicle.

Brig Al Mazroui said the driver will face charges and his vehicle has been seized now and he will have to pay Dh100,000 to recover the car.

Such behaviour was unacceptable. “We won’t stand still against such behaviour, as it can cause loss of lives and damage property. We ask the public to enjoy the rainy weather but keep away from such reckless acts.”

The video circulated on social media caused anger among people who demanded his arrest.

“He will be charged with endangering people’s lives, damaging public property and escaping. His driving licence has been seized.”

Brig Al Mazroui said the driver may be jailed as the City Walk management too has filed a complaint against him. “Paying Dh100,000 to recover his vehicle will be a simple thing compared to what he will face for the charges as he can face a jail term. His licence will be cancelled and he won’t drive in the streets anymore.”

More from Crime

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Crime

Gang held for robbing Dh3.6 million in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring