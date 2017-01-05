Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

For illustrative purposes only.

Dubai: Police have arrested a man, 34, after he ran over two pedestrians in Dubai while under the influence of alcohol.

The accident occurred last Friday, December 30, 2016, at around 5am, along Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, said police.

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said the driver was arrested within one hour of the incident.

“The Asian motorist was driving within the speed limit, and was heading to the area of Butaina when he ran over two pedestrians who were walking on the side of the road. In his panic, the motorist drove away,” said Maj Gen Al Mansouri.

The Asian victims, M.R, 30, Sh.H, 29, sustained serious fractures to the skull and multiple injuries. They were killed immediately, according to police reports.

Officials at Al Qusais Police Station were quick to identify the colour and model type of car, and in hour, discovered the vehicle parked in Muhaisna in one of the internal roads.

“The vehicle was registered under the name of an Asian woman. During interrogation, she explained that her brother had driven the car earlier that night,” he said.

Maj Gen Al Mansouri said that the driver had a police record, which showed he had a history of intoxication.

“The accident occurred because the suspect was not paying attention to his surrounding, and when he lost his concentration, he hit the two victims with his car and ran them over,” he said.

The case has been transferred to Dubai’s Public Prosecution.