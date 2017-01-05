Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Dubai Police arrest man for running over two pedestrians who were walking along Mohammad Bin Zayed Road

Image Credit: GN Archives
For illustrative purposes only.
01
 

Dubai: Police have arrested a man, 34, after he ran over two pedestrians in Dubai while under the influence of alcohol.

The accident occurred last Friday, December 30, 2016, at around 5am, along Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, said police.

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said the driver was arrested within one hour of the incident.

“The Asian motorist was driving within the speed limit, and was heading to the area of Butaina when he ran over two pedestrians who were walking on the side of the road. In his panic, the motorist drove away,” said Maj Gen Al Mansouri.  

The Asian victims, M.R, 30, Sh.H, 29, sustained serious fractures to the skull and multiple injuries. They were killed immediately, according to police reports.

Officials at Al Qusais Police Station were quick to identify the colour and model type of car, and in hour, discovered the vehicle parked in Muhaisna in one of the internal roads.

“The vehicle was registered under the name of an Asian woman. During interrogation, she explained that her brother had driven the car earlier that night,” he said.   

Maj Gen Al Mansouri said that the driver had a police record, which showed he had a history of intoxication.

“The accident occurred because the suspect was not paying attention to his surrounding, and when he lost his concentration, he hit the two victims with his car and ran them over,” he said.

The case has been transferred to Dubai’s Public Prosecution. 

Expand

Comments

More from Crime

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Latest Comment

On Dubai roads many drivers are driving under influence ofalcohol. I never drink in my life as it's haram. I don't want to be a victim of the hit and run case. It's my humble request to Dubai police with the help of Gulf News pls take necessary action and fine those drivers who are driving under influence of alcohol.

Adnan Shah

5 January 2017 12:31jump to comments

Also In Crime

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car