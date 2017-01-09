Mobile
Cleaner accused of attempted murder

Suspect stabbed man twice after discovering that he was having affair with his wife

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A cleaner who stabbed a man twice in the abdomen with a kitchen knife has been accused of attempted murder.

The 42-year-old Bangladeshi cleaner allegedly knifed the victim twice in August before he was overpowered by onlookers.

The cleaner pleaded not guilty when he appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday.

The victim was rushed to hospital for an immediate operation that saved his life.

Prosecutors accused the cleaner of stabbing the victim in an attempt to kill him. The cleaner was believed to have tried to kill the man after he discovered that he had been having an affair with his wife.

A police corporal told prosecutors that the cleaner was apprehended shortly after the stabbing incident.

“He had blood stains on him at the time of his arrest. He had obviously tried to wash the blood stains away after the murder bid,” the police corporal testified.

The cleaner was cited as admitting to prosecutors that he had tried to kill the victim.

He was further quoted as telling prosecutors that he hid the knife inside his clothes and when he confronted the victim, took it out and stabbed him twice.

The presiding judge will hand out a judgement later this month.

Dubai
