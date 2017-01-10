Mobile
Abu Dhabi to establish tourism court

It will expedite legal matters and maintain archive of cases

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, issued a decree to establish a tourism court and public prosecution in Abu Dhabi.

The resolution comes as part of the efforts to strengthen and enhance the competitive position of Abu Dhabi’s economy, through the consolidation of its status as a sustainable tourist destination at an international level.

It also contributes in accomplishing the government’s strategic objectives to be one of the top five best governments in the world.

The tourism court and public prosecution will cooperate with designated entities to ensure that qualitative services are provided according to best international practices, while ensuring the implementation of the law, justice and upholding of rights.

Yousuf Saeed Al Abrai, undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stressed the importance of updating the judicial services to keep up with the fast-paced evolution of Abu Dhabi, creating judicial services that meet the growing needs and demands of the community, and achieve the vision of the country’s wise leadership.

Al Abrai pointed out that tourism services being one of the most promising investment sectors in the country, will benefit from the establishment of a tourism court and public prosecution in creating a distinctive reputation for tourism in Abu Dhabi.

Ali Mohammad Al Beloushi, Attorney General of Abu Dhabi, said that the establishment of a specialised tourism court and public prosecution will expedite justice and contribute to the growth and development of tourism, as well as maintain and archive cases of tourists.

It will also give prosecutors the opportunity to accelerate investigations in the tourism sector, he said.

Al Beloushi explained that this resolution will keep up with the steady growth and development of the tourism sector, through the development of the judicial structure, and contribute to establishing a clear database of legal and judicial issues that tourists might face while they are visiting the country, especially with issues related to cultural differences.

Abu Dhabi
Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Abu Dhabi
Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
