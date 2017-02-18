Worker denies kissing girl in her bedroom

Dubai: A worker has been accused of walking into the bedroom of an eight-year-old girl and kissing her while she was playing with her toys.

The Hungarian girl’s mother had hired a company to pack and move her furniture to a new residence when one of the workers, a 23-year-old Pakistani, entered her daughter’s room and molested her while she was playing in February 2016.

The girl rushed out quickly from her room, according to records, and informed her mother about what had happened.

Police apprehended the worker instantly after the mother reported the matter.

Prosecutors charged the Pakistani with molesting the girl.

The suspect refuted the accusation before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Thursday.

According to the accusation sheet, prosecutors said the defendant took advantage of the girl’s young age and innocence and kissed her in an unacceptable manner.

The Hungarian mother told prosecutors that the incident happened after she hired a company to pack her furniture and move it to a new house.

“The workers were busy packing the furniture while my girl was playing in her bedroom. Suddenly she came running to me crying. She told me that one of the workers entered her room and kissed her lips,” she said.

The defendant was quoted as admitting to prosecutors that he had kissed the minor on her lips.