Worker denies kissing girl in her bedroom

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Worker denies kissing girl in her bedroom

Woman had hired a company to pack furniture to move to new house when her daughter was abused

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A worker has been accused of walking into the bedroom of an eight-year-old girl and kissing her while she was playing with her toys.

The Hungarian girl’s mother had hired a company to pack and move her furniture to a new residence when one of the workers, a 23-year-old Pakistani, entered her daughter’s room and molested her while she was playing in February 2016.

The girl rushed out quickly from her room, according to records, and informed her mother about what had happened.

Police apprehended the worker instantly after the mother reported the matter.

Prosecutors charged the Pakistani with molesting the girl.

The suspect refuted the accusation before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Thursday.

According to the accusation sheet, prosecutors said the defendant took advantage of the girl’s young age and innocence and kissed her in an unacceptable manner.

The Hungarian mother told prosecutors that the incident happened after she hired a company to pack her furniture and move it to a new house.

“The workers were busy packing the furniture while my girl was playing in her bedroom. Suddenly she came running to me crying. She told me that one of the workers entered her room and kissed her lips,” she said.

The defendant was quoted as admitting to prosecutors that he had kissed the minor on her lips.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Man filmed woman wearing a short skirt at mall

News Gallery

SpaceX launches rocket with cargo for ISS crew

News Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring