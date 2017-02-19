Mobile
Worker accused of killing roommate

Suspect claims he stabbed victim who had asked to have sex with him

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A worker has been accused of fatally stabbing his roommate, who constantly groped him and asked to have sex with him.

The 32-year-old Pakistani worker allegedly stabbed him repeatedly near the washroom of their labour accommodation in December.

The worker told police interrogators that the victim had been making sexual advances for nearly a week and constantly groped him in front of friends and visitors.

The clothes of the worker was covered with deceased’s blood when he was apprehended at the crime spot shortly after the incident happened around 4am.

Prosecutors accused the suspect of premeditatedly killing his countryman.

The suspect pleaded not guilty and refuted the accusation that he had premeditatedly killed his roommate when he appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday.

Defending himself before presiding judge Mohammad Jamal, the suspect contended that the victim was the one who carried the knife. He claimed that he snatched it from the victim’s hand and attacked him, but did intended to kill him.

An Indian dyer testified to prosecutors that a worker knocked his room door while he was sleeping and informed him that the deceased was bleeding profusely near the washroom at 4am.

A police captain told prosecutors that the victim had several knife wounds on his body that was found between the kitchen and the washroom. A policeman testified to prosecutors that he apprehended the suspect once he saw blood stains on his Pakistani outfit.

“When I asked him about the blood stains, he immediately admitted that he had stabbed the victim. During questioning, the suspect claimed that he had been staying at the accommodation for a period, during which, he [suspect] alleged that the victim had constantly groped him and asked to have sex with him. The suspect alleged that he continuously dodged the victim’s sexual advances … on the day of the incident he claimed that the victim followed him into the washroom at 4am and asked to have sex with him. He claimed that he fought with the victim and stabbed him with a knife that he took from the kitchen,” the policeman claimed to prosecutors.

Presiding judge Jamal said the court would appoint a lawyer to defend the suspect when it reconvenes on February 28.

