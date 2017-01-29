Woman to be deported, fined for adultery after husband found her photos with other men on Facebook

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Woman to be deported, fined for adultery after husband found her photos with other men on Facebook

Husband sues wife for posting shameful photos on Facebook; court slaps Dh2,000 fine, orders deportation

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: The Federal Supreme Court upheld a verdict on an Arab woman who was convicted of adultery by the Court of Appeals.

The Federal Supreme Court has found the Arab woman guilty of deceiving her husband after he discovered by chance that his wife had posted her photo with strange men on Facebook, a lawyer said yesterday.

The woman has been fined Dh2,000 and will be deported, the court ruled.

Eman Sabt, the lawyer for the husband, told Gulf News that the couple, in their 30s, are both Arabs [the wife is an Arab and husband is GCC national] and they had one daughter, aged 9.

The final ruling was delivered in January, the lawyer said. The husband accused his wife of having an illicit relationship with other men.

The Arab woman had posted her photo with a group of strange men on Facebook and her husband discovered the photo by chance and lodged a complaint with police, asking them to take legal action against his wife in accordance with the Sharia and the UAE law.

The Sharjah Court of First Instance acquitted the woman after finding her innocent of the accusation.

However, the prosecution appealed against the ruling and the Court of Appeals put down the lower court’s decision. It asked the judiciary to condemn the woman and order a fine and deportation.

The woman appealed again and the case was referred to the Federal Supreme Court, which issued a final ruling of a fine of Dh2,000 and deportation of the Arab woman.

The lawyer added that the complainant considered her act as marital betrayal, and therefore the woman was charged in accordance with the law.

More from Courts

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Waiter’s two-year jail term for blackmail upheld

News Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis