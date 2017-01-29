Woman to be deported, fined for adultery after husband found her photos with other men on Facebook

Sharjah: The Federal Supreme Court upheld a verdict on an Arab woman who was convicted of adultery by the Court of Appeals.

The Federal Supreme Court has found the Arab woman guilty of deceiving her husband after he discovered by chance that his wife had posted her photo with strange men on Facebook, a lawyer said yesterday.

The woman has been fined Dh2,000 and will be deported, the court ruled.

Eman Sabt, the lawyer for the husband, told Gulf News that the couple, in their 30s, are both Arabs [the wife is an Arab and husband is GCC national] and they had one daughter, aged 9.

The final ruling was delivered in January, the lawyer said. The husband accused his wife of having an illicit relationship with other men.

The Arab woman had posted her photo with a group of strange men on Facebook and her husband discovered the photo by chance and lodged a complaint with police, asking them to take legal action against his wife in accordance with the Sharia and the UAE law.

The Sharjah Court of First Instance acquitted the woman after finding her innocent of the accusation.

However, the prosecution appealed against the ruling and the Court of Appeals put down the lower court’s decision. It asked the judiciary to condemn the woman and order a fine and deportation.

The woman appealed again and the case was referred to the Federal Supreme Court, which issued a final ruling of a fine of Dh2,000 and deportation of the Arab woman.

The lawyer added that the complainant considered her act as marital betrayal, and therefore the woman was charged in accordance with the law.