Woman defends son in drug smuggling case

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Woman defends son in drug smuggling case

Students appear in court for smuggling Pregabalin capsules

Gulf News
 

Dubai: It is not strange to see a mother do what it requires to help save her son, even at the cost of embarrassing herself and exposing her emotions and fears in a public place.

That was exactly what happened inside the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday morning when an Iranian mother stepped in to defend her 22-year-old son and explain that he got the pills for her medication.

Trembling in fear and crying shyly, the mother walked through the court hall and stood before a panel of four judges to testify that she suffers from joint aches and that her son had asked his Lebanese friend to purchase the painkillers (banned pills) from Iran for her.

“I have constant pain in my joints and for that I take medical pills. My son arranged for the pills to be purchased from Iran ... the seized pills are for medical use and they were brought to me upon a prescription,” the mother told presiding judge Mohammad Jamal through the court translator.

Prosecutors accused the 21-year-old Lebanese college student and his 22-year-old Iranian collegemate of smuggling and possessing around 300 Pregabalin capsules.

Upon reading out the accusation, the Lebanese pleaded not guilty and contended that he brought the pills from Iran for his friend’s mother.

“When I was in Iran, my friend [Iranian suspect] called and asked me if I could purchase a medicine for his sick mother … I said yes and I did. I was not aware that it is a banned substance in the UAE,” said the Lebanese.

The Iranian student contended before presiding judge Jamal: “Sir I had asked my friend to purchase the pills from Iran as a medicine for my sick mother.”

When asked by the presiding judge if he has medical prescription to justify his claims, the Iranian suspect replied positively and then pointed towards his mother, who was present in the courtroom, and said: “My mother is present here and she is willing to testify that the banned pills were meant for her. It’s her medication.”

Thereafter, the suspect’s lawyer asked the presiding judge to allow the mother to step in and give her statement.

Shortly after, presiding judge Jamal signalled towards the woman asking her to come forward to speak. “I have been suffering from joint pain for nearly three years and during which I have been using those pills as medication. The joint pain has been caused by mental and psychological stress. In the past year, my doctor who is based in Iran handed me a prescription to consume those pills,” the mother told the court with tearful eyes.

The defence lawyers asked the court to grant their clients bail contending that they did not have any criminal intent.

Presiding judge Jamal adjourned the hearing until the lawyers present their defence arguments when the court reconvenes on March 5.

More from Courts

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Maid denies stealing Dh1.4m, diamond watches

News Gallery

One week: French artist entombed in rock

News Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen