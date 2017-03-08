Mobile
Visitor playfully pulled woman’s cheeks

Suspect pleads guilty in court, admits that he touched woman’s cheek and told her she is cute

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A visitor has been accused of molesting a female employee when he playfully pinched her cheeks and told her that she is cute.

The 31-year-old Indian visitor was said to have entered a typing centre to do a transaction and visited the Indian employee at her counter in November.

While the woman was busy doing the visitor’s transaction, he took her by surprise and pinched punched her cheek, said records.

The woman pushed his hand away and left the counter after she asked her co-worker to do the man’s transaction.

The Indian female then complained to the police that apprehended the 31-year-old.

Prosecutors accused the suspect of molesting the woman and breaching her modesty.

The suspect pleaded guilty and confessed that he had molested the woman when he appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Wednesday.

The woman claimed to prosecutors that the suspect came to her counter at 1.30pm to do a transaction.

“While I was busy printing his transaction, the suspect playfully pinched my cheeks … then he looked at me and said, ‘You are so cute’. He also flirted with me … but I stopped him and pushed his hand away. Then I stood up and left my desk … I asked my co-worker to complete his papers,” the employee testified to prosecutors.

The suspect was quoted as admitting to prosecutors that he touched the woman’s cheeks.

A ruling will be heard on March 26.

Dubai
