Trial of maid accused of killing baby begins in Sharjah

Nine-month-old Salama died two weeks after being admitted to hospital with severe injuries

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: The trial of an Indonesian maid charged with killing a nine-month-old girl started at Sharjah Criminal Court on Wednesday.

The Emirati baby, identified as Salama Al Mazmi, was allegedly beaten by the maid. She was rushed to Al Qasimi Hospital in July with severe injuries, but she went into coma and died two weeks later.

The alleged assault resulted in several injuries, including a fractured skull, internal bleeding and bruises on various parts of her body, Gulf News reported earlier.

Dr Satish Krishnan, a consultant and neurological surgeon at Al Qasimi Hospital, earlier told Gulf News that the baby was in a very poor state when she was admitted to the hospital and had undergone a delicate brain surgery to reduce the bleeding in her brain.

Later, she was placed on life support and a ventilator.

Dr Krishnan added: “She suffered severe brain damage and was admitted to the emergency room with a very weak heart. She was unconscious and had trouble breathing. She was then admitted to the paediatric section of the hospital and underwent medical tests and CT scans. The results showed a blood clot in her brain from an old injury.”

On Wednesday, the court heard details of the case. The court will hear the parents of the child during the next hearing on February 6.

The 28-year-old housemaid has been accused of killing the child by beating her, throwing her to the ground and assaulting her with a stick.

During the court hearing on Wednesday, the defendant told presiding judge Dr Yaqoub Al Hammadi that she did not kill the baby girl and denied all the allegations.

The public prosecution has sought capital punishment for the defendant.

Eisa Al Mazmi, the baby’s father, who works in a government department in Abu Dhabi, and his wife Huda, told Gulf News on Wednesday that they are seeking the toughest punishment against the maid. The mother said that she did not attend the trial as she could not bear to see the alleged killer.

Salama’s twin had died 12 days after birth, according to the parents. The couple has a three-year-old girl, Shahad and a five-month-old boy, born after Salama’s death.

