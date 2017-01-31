Salesman jailed for stealing details of Du clients

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Salesman jailed for stealing details of Du clients

Court fines defendant for accessing clients’ personal details, sending them to his private email

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A salesman has been jailed for stealing personal and confidential details of customers of a telecom service provider.

The man, who emailed the confidential data to his personal email, will spend a year in jail for abusing his position at Du.

The 29-year-old Egyptian salesman abused the authority granted to him to access clients’ details when he worked for Du and copied confidential data of customers.

Presiding judge Urfan Omar also fined the accused Dh5,000. The defendant will be deported after serving the jail term.

When the defendant showed up in court, he refuted the accusations of having abused his position at his former workplace and stealing information that he had access to but was unauthorised to email to himself.

An official at the telecom company testified to prosecutors that the accused worked for a company that outsourced employees to Du.

“The defendant was under the sponsorship of that company and worked as a salesman. He was tasked to promote data packages and devices to clients. As part of the authority granted to him, the defendant had access to clients’ personal details like the name, birth date, contact details, address and other information. The security department at our company discovered that the accused had hacked into the details of several clients, copied their confidential details, then emailed them to his private email. The salesman was summoned for an investigation session, during which he completely denied the accusations levelled against him by his superiors. Shortly after the meeting concluded, he called me and admitted to me over the phone that he had copied and pasted some details and emailed them to himself,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the accused was cited as admitting to prosecutors that he used his login credentials to access clients’ information and emailed them to himself. Records did not mention why he emailed the private details to himself.

The primary ruling remains subject to appeal within 13 days.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Waiter’s two-year jail term for blackmail upheld

News Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis