Salesman jailed for stealing details of Du clients

Dubai: A salesman has been jailed for stealing personal and confidential details of customers of a telecom service provider.

The man, who emailed the confidential data to his personal email, will spend a year in jail for abusing his position at Du.

The 29-year-old Egyptian salesman abused the authority granted to him to access clients’ details when he worked for Du and copied confidential data of customers.

Presiding judge Urfan Omar also fined the accused Dh5,000. The defendant will be deported after serving the jail term.

When the defendant showed up in court, he refuted the accusations of having abused his position at his former workplace and stealing information that he had access to but was unauthorised to email to himself.

An official at the telecom company testified to prosecutors that the accused worked for a company that outsourced employees to Du.

“The defendant was under the sponsorship of that company and worked as a salesman. He was tasked to promote data packages and devices to clients. As part of the authority granted to him, the defendant had access to clients’ personal details like the name, birth date, contact details, address and other information. The security department at our company discovered that the accused had hacked into the details of several clients, copied their confidential details, then emailed them to his private email. The salesman was summoned for an investigation session, during which he completely denied the accusations levelled against him by his superiors. Shortly after the meeting concluded, he called me and admitted to me over the phone that he had copied and pasted some details and emailed them to himself,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the accused was cited as admitting to prosecutors that he used his login credentials to access clients’ information and emailed them to himself. Records did not mention why he emailed the private details to himself.

The primary ruling remains subject to appeal within 13 days.