Salesman jailed for groping woman twice in lift

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Salesman jailed for groping woman twice in lift

Woman pushed man away and tried to land a punch in his face when he tried to molest her again

Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
Gulf News
 

Dubai: A salesman has been jailed for three months for groping a woman as she was leaving an elevator of the building where they live.

The Chinese woman tried to punch in the face of the 23-year-old Pakistani salesman, who had followed her and molested her in the elevator in November, but he escaped by moving back.

The Pakistani groped the woman twice before she called the police after she walked out of the lift in Dubai International City.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the defendant of molesting the woman although he had pleaded not guilty.

The defendant took advantage of the fact that they were alone in the elevator when he groped the woman.

The presiding judge said the accused will be deported after serving the jail term.

He contended in court that an altercation happened between him and the woman before he pushed her.

The Chinese woman testified that the accused came rushing into the lift behind her at 11.30pm. “He pressed the third-floor button and stood aside calmly. When I was about to leave the lift once it stopped on the second floor, the defendant grabbed me from the back. I turned back quickly and angrily … when I tried to punch him, he moved back. His face seemed calm and impassive and he touched me again. I called the police as soon as I walked out,” the woman told prosecutors.

The Pakistani admitted to prosecutors that he touched the Chinese woman in the lift.

The primary ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

2 brothers jailed for Dh379,000 workplace theft

News Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

News Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her