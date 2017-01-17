Porter jailed for hugging woman in street

Dubai: A porter has been jailed for three months for hugging a waitress from the back, telling her that he loved her and wanted to marry her.

The 24-year-old Pakistani porter came from behind the Indian waitress, hugged and told her that he was in love with her and wanted to marry her in September.

The Indian woman reported to the police that the porter had stopped her while she was walking home from work at 2am.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted him of molesting the woman and breaching her modesty.

The accused had pleaded not guilty. “I did not,” the accused told the court.

According to Tuesday’s ruling, presiding judge Mohammad Jamal said the defendant will be deported.

The 28-year-old waitress said the incident happened while she was walking back to her residence in Naif.

“The defendant surprisingly came from behind and hugged me. Then he said ‘I love you, why are you sad … I want to marry you’. He threatened to kill me … I cried loudly for pedestrians to help me. Then I called the police. I told the police that the defendant threatened me with a broken glass bottle,” she said.

An Indian worker testified that he realised that the defendant was drunk when he rushed to help the woman when she cried for help.

“I saw the woman shouting and crying for help when the man hugged her from behind. He was too drunk,” the worker said.

The porter admitted to prosecutors that he was drunk when the incident happened.

The primary judgement remains subject to appeal within 15 days.