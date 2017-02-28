Mobile
Nanny jailed for possessing 0.24g methamphetamine

Defendant told court drugs that were seized in her possession were for her personal usage

Gulf News
 

Dubai A nanny has been jailed for six months for possessing methamphetamine seized in her possession as she was about to sell it for Dh1,000.

The 41-year-old Filipina nanny had just left the building where she lives when drug enforcement officers stopped her and seized the 0.24g of methamphetamine she had wrapped in a napkin in September.

When she appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance, the defendant pleaded not-guilty and denied the accusation of possessing the drugs for promotional purposes.

She admitted in court that the drugs that law enforcement officers seized in her possession were for her personal consumption.

Presiding judge Urfan Omar jailed the defendant for six months to be followed by deportation.

When asked about the confiscated banned substance, according to records, the Filipina told the drug officer who stopped her that she was about to hand over the drug to her countryman for Dh1,000 in Al Muraqabat.

Meanwhile she contended in court that she possessed methamphetamine for her personal consumption.

An anti-narcotics police corporal said the woman was apprehended as she was heading to hand over the drugs to someone else.

“Upon searching her, we seized the methamphetamine wrapped in a napkin in her hand. She claimed that she was heading to sell the banned substance to her countryman for Dh1,000,” the police corporal testified to prosecutors.

The nanny was quoted as admitting to prosecutors that her friend asked her to get him methamphetamine for Dh300.

“I asked another friend who gave me methamphetamine for Dh300. Later my friend asked me again for the same banned substance for Dh1,000 … I was arrested while taking the drug to hand it over to my friend. I consumed methamphetamine and amphetamine one week before my arrest,” she was quoted as telling prosecutors.

In court, the Filipina confirmed that she had possessed the 0.24g of methamphetamine for her personal usage.

The primary ruling remains subject to appeal within 13 days.

