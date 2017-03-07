Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

A housemaid accused of sexually abusing her employer’s two-year-old son pleaded not guilty

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A housemaid accused of sexually abusing her employer’s two-year-old son pleaded not guilty before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday.

The incident dates back to October 2013 when the Emirati boy’s Moroccan mother entered the room of the 32-year-old Ethiopian maid and saw her naked son sleeping on the woman, who was also undressed.

The mother reprimanded the maid and immediately removed her child from the room, according to records, but she later discovered that the maid had been constantly molesting and abusing her child sexually.

The boy’s father, an Emirati, reported the matter to the police in 2013, but the maid had absconded. She was arrested in December 2016.

According to records, the boy’s mother realised that her son’s attitude had changed after the incident and his behaviour showed signs that were abnormal for a two-year-old child.

The boy’s family also noticed that he had begun to chase women in malls and touch them in an inappropriate manner, a behaviour pattern he also exhibited at home.

Prosecutors charged the suspect with sexually abusing a child, undressing herself in front of him and making him touch her indecently.

A ruling will be heard on May 21.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Chef killed co-worker for phoning former’s wife

News Gallery

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

News Videos

PlayEmirates Literature Festival 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Best companies to work for in UAE

Best companies to work for in UAE

Trouble over promoting sex on social media

Trouble over promoting sex on social media