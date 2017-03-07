Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Dubai: A housemaid accused of sexually abusing her employer’s two-year-old son pleaded not guilty before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday.

The incident dates back to October 2013 when the Emirati boy’s Moroccan mother entered the room of the 32-year-old Ethiopian maid and saw her naked son sleeping on the woman, who was also undressed.

The mother reprimanded the maid and immediately removed her child from the room, according to records, but she later discovered that the maid had been constantly molesting and abusing her child sexually.

The boy’s father, an Emirati, reported the matter to the police in 2013, but the maid had absconded. She was arrested in December 2016.

According to records, the boy’s mother realised that her son’s attitude had changed after the incident and his behaviour showed signs that were abnormal for a two-year-old child.

The boy’s family also noticed that he had begun to chase women in malls and touch them in an inappropriate manner, a behaviour pattern he also exhibited at home.

Prosecutors charged the suspect with sexually abusing a child, undressing herself in front of him and making him touch her indecently.

A ruling will be heard on May 21.