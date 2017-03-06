Manager who stole Dh552,000 from hotel guest claims he was ‘seduced by devil’

Dubai: A luxury hotel’s client services manager told a court on Monday that he was “seduced by the devil” when he stole Dh552,000 belonging to a guest.

The 26-year-old Syrian manager was said to have opened the safety box in a hotel room where a Congolese businessman had been staying at the luxurious hotel and stole the cash.

The 36-year-old Congolese guest was taking a round in Dubai, according to records, when his safety box was opened and the money got stolen in January.

Instantly after he discovered the robbery, the guest informed the hotel’s management that reported the matter to the police.

Prosecutors accused the Syrian of stealing the cash money from the guest’s room.

“I was seduced by the devil when I took the money,” the 26-year-old suspect told the Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday.

However, the suspect told presiding judge Urfan Omar that he returned the money to the guest.

His lawyer asked the presiding judge to adjourn the case until he presents his written defence when the court reconvenes on March 30.

The Congolese guest testified to prosecutors that he checked in at the hotel and kept in the safety box $650,000 and €20,000.

“I left the hotel in Jumeira and took a ride around the city, when I returned in the evening at 7pm and opened the safety box, the money was missing. I informed the management instantly and they called the police,” he claimed to prosecutors.

The suspect was cited as admitting to prosecutors that he entered the guest’s room, opened the safety box and stole the money.

Records said the money was recovered in the suspect’s car.