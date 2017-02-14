Manager fined for importing banned pills

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Manager fined for importing banned pills

Lawyer argued in court his client suffers from herniated disc and needed pills for medication

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A manager has been fined Dh3,000 for bringing in 300 banned pills in his luggage as he arrived at Dubai International Airport.

Police officers at the airport apprehended the 50-year-old Egyptian manager when they found around 300 pills of Lyrica 300mg inside his luggage in October.

While defending himself before the Dubai Court of First Instance, he said he suffers from a herniated disc and that he had brought those pills for medication.

“I brought the pills … but for medical reasons,” the man told the court.

Presiding judge Mohammad Jamal said on Tuesday that the defendant will be deported.

The manager was handed a lenient punishment after his lawyer, Jaber Al Ansari, argued that his client did not commit a crime and had no criminal intent.

“He suffers from a herniated disc that is so painful. Doctors in his country prescribed those medical pills as a treatment. We have provided the required medical reports and prescriptions to justify why he had been carrying those pills. He also obtained hospital reports about his medical condition and the required treatment,” defended Al Ansari who requested the court to acquit his client.

A customs inspector at the airport said that the manager was caught carrying banned pills at the arrivals terminal.

“He was taken aside for random search when the pills were found in his possession,” the inspector told the prosecutors.

The primary ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Jail for brothers in Dh379,000 theft

News Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

News Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her