Man guilty of threatening to burn wife

Man handed 3-month suspended jail for threatening wife if she didn’t leave his house

Gulf News
 

Dubai: An employee, who threatened to set his wife on fire and burn all her clothes if she did not leave his house premises, was handed a suspended imprisonment.

The 39-year-old Emirati employee kicked his 35-year-old countrywoman wife out his residence and threatened to set her and her clothes on fire if she did not leave the house premises in August.

His mother-in-law also overheard the verbal threats of her son-in-law through her daughter’s phone.

Citing grounds of leniency, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the 39-year-old husband and handed him a three-month suspended imprisonment.

The primary judgement will be suspended for three years, during which the accused will have to serve his imprisonment in case he repeats the crime.

The reasons behind the dispute that urged the husband to threaten his wife and throw her out of the house remained undisclosed.

The defendant threatened his wife verbally by saying “leave the house now or I will burn you and your clothes”.

The ruling remains subject to appeal within 13 days.

