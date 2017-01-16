Man accused of groping girl

Dubai: A man has been accused of sexually molesting an eight-year-old girl while giving her Quran lessons at her house.

The Pakistani girl’s father hired the 37-year-old Bangladeshi man to teach his daughter in March 2016.

After eight months the girl told her mother and father that the tutor had been touching her inappropriately for nearly two months.

The father reported the matter to the police on which the tutor was arrested.

Prosecutors accused the suspect of molesting the girl.

The father testified to prosecutors that he met the suspect in a neighbouring mosque and hired him to give Quran lessons to his children for Dh350 per month.

He said: “Eight months later my wife told me that our daughter had been crying when she told her that the suspect allegedly groped her on many occasions. When I spoke to my daughter, she told the same thing to me.

"When I asked my son if he had seen the suspect doing that, he said that he did not see him because the tutor used to sit between him and his sister while teaching them.”

As jail authorities did not produce the suspect before the Dubai Court of First Instance where he was scheduled to enter his plea on Monday, the case was adjourned till January 30.