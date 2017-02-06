Laundry worker accused of molesting boy

Dubai: A 10-year-old boy surprised his father when he told him on Facebook messenger that the laundry worker had molested him while returning their ironed clothes.

The 49-year-old Filipino father was said to be busy at work when his 10-year-old son send him a message on Facebook messenger informing him that he does not want to see the laundry guy anymore because he behaved indecently with him in December.

The 24-year-old Pakistani laundry worker went to the Filipino’s flat to deliver clothes, according to records, when he hugged the boy, kissed him and groped him.

Records showed the father rushed back home to check out what had happened and reported the matter to the police.

Prosecutors accused the suspect of molesting the minor.

The laundry worker pleaded not guilty when he defended himself before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday.

Prosecutors said the suspect abused the boy when he was alone at home.

“I did not molest the boy … I did not even touch him. I just went to the flat and delivered the ironed clothes and left,” he contended before presiding judge Urfan Omar.

The schoolboy was quoted as testifying to prosecutors that the suspect molested him while he was present in the flat with his elder sister.

“He came inside and put the ironed clothes on a chair … I paid him the bill and when he was returning the balance, he behaved indecently with me. He touched me in a bad way. He also hugged me and kissed my cheeks. I felt annoyed and asked him to leave. Then I sent a message on Facebook to my father telling him what had happened and that I do not want to see the suspect anymore … this happened for the first time,” the boy told prosecutors.

The father told prosecutors that he rushed back to his residence once he read his boy’s Facebook message.

“I called the police once I reached home and informed them what had happened.”

A ruling in the case will be announced on February 27.