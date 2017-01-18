Forger of plant health certificate convicted in absentia

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Forger of plant health certificate convicted in absentia

Cargo supervisor forged ministry’s stamp on certificate to help export peanuts

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A cargo supervisor was sentenced to one year in jail for forging the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment’s stamp on a plant health certificate to allow a shipment of peanuts to be exported to Russia.

The 37-year-old Pakistani cargo supervisor forged the ministry’s stamp on the plant health certificate and given it to an Iranian merchant to submit to the Russian authorities, who refused to allow his shipment of peanuts into the market in 2014.

A Ministry of Climate Change and Environment’s employee discovered that the plant health certificate bore a forged stamp before alerting the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the cargo supervisor and an Indian man [who worked in the cargo industry] had been involved in processing the forged certificate.

On Wednesday, the Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced the 37-year-old in absentia to a year in jail for forging the ministry’s stamp on the plant health certificate and using the forged paper.

The Pakistani failed to appear and enter a plea.

Presiding judge Fahd Al Shamsi said the accused will be deported after serving the punishment.

One of the ministry’s employees testified that they discovered that the certificate was forged shortly after the Russian authorities refused to permit the shipment into their market without an attested certificate.

The Iranian merchant said his countryman businessman told him in 2014 that he had shipped a consignment of peanuts to Jebel Ali Port to be reshipped to Russia.

“The shipment was not allowed into the Russian market due to the lack of a proper plant health certificate. I volunteered to help him and when I sent my employee to the ministry, he was informed that the certificate was forged,” testified the Iranian.

Police interrogation led to the arrest of the cargo supervisor, who was involved in forging the ministry’s stamp on the certificate.

More from Courts

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Airport driver jailed for robbing deportee

News Gallery

Supporters pour in for Trump inauguration

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access