Duo locked prostitutes in loo, stole their purse

Dubai: Two men have been accused of trespassing into two prostitutes’ hotel room, locking them inside the washroom and stealing their handbags after the women robbed one of them.

An Emirati employee visited the hotel room wanting to have sex with a Nigerian prostitute he had met via the social media, according to records. He was attacked by three women who cornered him and stole Dh400 from him in October.

The Emirati man then called up his friend from Comoros Island to help him, before the two men returned to the room, locked the women inside the washroom and stole the purse of one woman, said records.

The two men then left the hotel room and burnt the purse that contained one of the Nigerian women’s passport and visa after they took out from it Dh1,400.

Prosecutors accused the duo of stealing the purse that contained cash, a passport and a visa, burning the bag and trespassing into the hotel room.

The suspect from Comoros Islands pleaded not guilty when he appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, his Emirati counterpart denied stealing the woman’s purse but admitted that he had set it on fire.

“I did not trespass into the room, but she invited me in and opened the door for me,” he told presiding judge Mohammad Jamal.

The Emirati suspect’s lawyer, Saeed Al Gailani, argued before the court that his client was lured to have sex with the Nigerian prostitutes at the hotel room, before he was assaulted and mugged.

“My client, as the court bench could see, is slim and skinny. Those Nigerian women are tall and large in size … when he went there to have sex with one of them, they pulled him in and attacked him. The woman, who is larger in size, cornered my client and took his money. One of the women seduced him on the social medial and lured him to the hotel room … she even shared the hotel location with him on WhatsApp in Al Barsha. My client has a mental illness and takes a medication that makes him vulnerable to anxiety attacks and nervousness,” contended Al Gailani.

The Emirati suspect went to the flat to retake his stolen money, argued the lawyer.

“A police officer, who questioned the prostitute [who had reported the trespassing and theft], testified that the woman seemed that she had regretted reporting the matter to the police since she works in the sex trade. The officer said the woman gave them different statements when she complained. Later she waived her complaint against my client,” defended Al Gailani who asked the court to acquit his client.

The 27-year-old Nigerian woman testified to prosecutors that the duo confined her and her sister in the washroom and stole her purse.

A police corporal claimed to prosecutors: “The Emirati alleged that when he went to have sex in the room, three Nigerian prostitutes ganged up against him and stole his Dh400 … he also alleged that they forced him to remove his clothes and asked him to choose a woman to have sex with or dress up and leave.”

A ruling will be heard on April 4.