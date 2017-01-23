Duo jailed over fatal cricket bat attack

Dubai: Two drivers have been jailed for three years each for indulging in a group fight that involved five others and assaulting a co-worker and causing him head injuries that led to his death.

The seven Pakistani suspects, five drivers and two workers, indulged in a heated argument that developed into a group fight in April.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted two defendants of beating to death their countryman co-worker with cricket bats.

Presiding judge Urfan Omar sentenced the remaining five suspects to one year in jail each for group fight.

Two of the defendants were fined Dh1,000 each for cursing each other.

According to Monday’s ruling, the seven accused will be deported after serving their jail terms.

All the defendants had pleaded not guilty and denied the charges.

Three of the defendants used cricket bats when they beat the victim on his head. It fractured his skull and caused a fatal haemorrhage.

Dubai Police’s forensic examiner confirmed that the victim died of cardiac arrest and failure in his respiratory system.

A 45-year-old defendant denied assault charges and pointed to a deep scar in his right arm claiming that he was beaten and injured.

Records cited four of the defendants admitted to prosecutors that they were involved in group fight.

The primary ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.