Duo jailed for kidnapping, raping jobseeker

Dubai: Two men, who kidnapped a jobseeker after luring her with e job offer and then used a taser gun on her before raping her, have been jailed for life.

The victim, a Filipina jobseeker, posted her contact details on the internet in May 2015 when the Pakistani duo, aged 32 and 30 contacted her as potential employers and asked her to meet the them at BurJuman Metro station.

The men picked her up from the metro station saying that they wanted to take her to the company where she would be employed. But they drove her to a remote area where she was beaten, threatened, tortured with a taser gun and raped in the car.

On Monday, the Dubai Court of First Instance jailed the defendants for life although they had pleaded not guilty.

Presiding judge Urfan Omar said the taser gun will be confiscated and the duo will be deported after serving their sentences.

In August, the Dubai Cassation Court sentenced the same defendants to irrevocable 10-year imprisonment for involvement in another kidnap and rape case.

The Filipina victim testified in court that someone phoned her for a job interview at 4pm when she was at a metro station. She was picked in a car from outside the station by the duo who told her that they would take her to the company for an interview. “After driving her in the car for around 15 minutes the 30-year-old accused suddenly moved to the back seat and groped me and asked me whether I go to club and drink liquor. Then he snatched my phone and tried to touch me but I punched him. On this he tasered me several times and beat me and bit me. I banged car’s windows to attract pedestrians’ attention but failed. Then they assaulted me and took turns to rape me,” she told the court.

The Filipina escaped from their custody when they stopped the car at a roadside bathroom. She convinced them that she would allow them to have sex with her if they untied her. Once the 30-year-old accused untied her, she kicked him, jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

The two accused also stole victim’s iPhone, bank cards, cash and a gold ring. According to court records the duo threatened to kill the Filipina if she did not stop resisting and shouting during the sexual assault.

Monday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.