Duo jailed for kidnapping, raping jobseeker

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Duo jailed for kidnapping, raping jobseeker

Victim had resisted brutal assailants by punching one and kicking the other despite being tied up

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Two men, who kidnapped a jobseeker after luring her with e job offer and then used a taser gun on her before raping her, have been jailed for life.

The victim, a Filipina jobseeker, posted her contact details on the internet in May 2015 when the Pakistani duo, aged 32 and 30 contacted her as potential employers and asked her to meet the them at BurJuman Metro station.

The men picked her up from the metro station saying that they wanted to take her to the company where she would be employed. But they drove her to a remote area where she was beaten, threatened, tortured with a taser gun and raped in the car.

On Monday, the Dubai Court of First Instance jailed the defendants for life although they had pleaded not guilty.

Presiding judge Urfan Omar said the taser gun will be confiscated and the duo will be deported after serving their sentences.

In August, the Dubai Cassation Court sentenced the same defendants to irrevocable 10-year imprisonment for involvement in another kidnap and rape case.

The Filipina victim testified in court that someone phoned her for a job interview at 4pm when she was at a metro station. She was picked in a car from outside the station by the duo who told her that they would take her to the company for an interview. “After driving her in the car for around 15 minutes the 30-year-old accused suddenly moved to the back seat and groped me and asked me whether I go to club and drink liquor. Then he snatched my phone and tried to touch me but I punched him. On this he tasered me several times and beat me and bit me. I banged car’s windows to attract pedestrians’ attention but failed. Then they assaulted me and took turns to rape me,” she told the court.

The Filipina escaped from their custody when they stopped the car at a roadside bathroom. She convinced them that she would allow them to have sex with her if they untied her. Once the 30-year-old accused untied her, she kicked him, jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

The two accused also stole victim’s iPhone, bank cards, cash and a gold ring. According to court records the duo threatened to kill the Filipina if she did not stop resisting and shouting during the sexual assault.

Monday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
apple

Also In Courts

Man jailed for threatening wife before son

News Gallery

US honours Martin Luther King Jr.

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon