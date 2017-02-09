Mobile
Dubai: father’s driving licence suspended for sons’ offences

Father pays traffic fines for offences committed by his sons, loses licence for six months

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A dotting father who was forced to pay the traffic fines run up by his three sons has his driving licence suspended for three months after police registered 36 black points against his licence.

Dubai Police acknowledged that the father came to the traffic department to revoke the suspension of his driving licence. When he learnt that his licence has been suspended for three months because of the black points recorded for offences involving his three cars, he complained that it was his sons who had committed those traffic offences.

Colonel Essam Ebrahim, Director of Monitoring Traffic Offences Department in Dubai Police, confirmed that the father came to the department for revoking the suspension. “He was shocked when he was told that his driving licence was suspended because of 36 black points added to his profile because of the traffic offences. He confessed that his sons had committed the offences but it was too late,” Colonel Ebrahim said.

Police asked the father to bring his sons to confess that they were the ones who had committed the offences in order to transfer the black points to their driving licences.

“The father didn’t know that the points will lead to the suspension of his licence for three months. He is a father and wanted to protect his sons.”

Police said that when a driver’s licence is first suspended for three months, the driver must pay Dh520 in fine. If it is suspended a second time, this time for six months, then the driver pays Dh720. The third time, the licence is suspended for a year and a Dh1,020 fine is imposed.

Colonel Ebrahim said: “We see this all the time when parents come to remove the black points. They always claim that they had committed the offences while the truth is that their children were involved. Parents want to protect their children.”

