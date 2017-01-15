Dubai Courts Department launches voluntary initiative

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Courts Department launches voluntary initiative

Initiative promotes legal experts’ participation in charitable work & in line with Year of Giving

Image Credit: Dubai Courts
The Dubai Courts recently honored 12 volunteer legal experts for their valuable contributions in helping financially constrained litigants in 16 cases during 2016 as part of the second phase of ‘Aoun.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai Courts Department (DCD) has launched a voluntary initiative to promote legal experts’ participation in charitable and humanitarian movement in the UAE as part of 2017 being the ‘Year of Giving’.

DCD launched the third phase of ‘Aoun’ [aid], a leading initiative designed to provide financially challenged litigants with assistance under the supervision of a group of volunteer legal experts, according to Taresh Eid Al Mansouri, the department’s director general.

“This move complements the DCD’s efforts to support the national movement towards establishing the concept of giving as an inherent value within society in response to the declaration of 2017 as the ‘Year of Giving’ by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” said Al Mansouri.

The latest stage builds on the success of the previous phases of this quality initiative in providing free support services to financially constrained litigants in personal status cases, and labour, civil and real estate suits, Al Mansouri was quoted as saying in a statement.

“It forms part of the efforts to integrate the activities of DCD and legal offices to help boost confidence in the judicial system and highlight the role of the Department in providing community services. Whereas the first and second phases were limited to the Center of Amicable Settlements of Disputes Department, the third phase will cover the First Instance Courts and Courts of Appeal. The current phase opens broad prospects for activating partnerships between the DCD and legal offices to facilitate the litigation procedures of financially challenged litigants and promote the spirit of volunteerism within the judicial and legal system per the wise policy of the government to ensure the good of all and uphold giving as an important value characterising all Emiratis,” according to the director general.

He said expanding the ‘Aoun’ initiative to include the First Instance Courts, Courts of Appeal, Labor Courts and the Center of Amicable Settlements of Disputes in the third stage is in line with the DCD’s commitment to become a permanent fixture within the UAE’s charitable and humanitarian movement.

The initiative aligns with the three main themes of ‘2017. Year of Giving,’ especially in terms of consolidating social responsibility among government and private sector organisations to enable them play major roles in national development, said Al Mansouri

More from Courts

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
khalifa bin zayed

Also In Courts

Mentally ill man jailed for killing mother

News Gallery

US honours Martin Luther King Jr.

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon