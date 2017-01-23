Cleaner jailed for double-stabbing attack on man

Dubai: A cleaner, who stabbed a man twice in the abdomen with a kitchen knife in a bid to kill him, has been jailed for three years.

The 42-year-old Bangladeshi cleaner stabbed the victim twice in August before he was overpowered by onlookers.

The Dubai Court of First Instance yesterday convicted the defendant of murder attempt although he had pleaded not guilty.

According to records, the victim was rushed to hospital for a surgery that saved his life.

Presiding judge Urfan Omar said the accused will be deported following the completion of his jail term.

The accused was believed to have stabbed the victim after he discovered that the victim had been having an affair with his wife.

A police corporal testified that the accused was apprehended shortly after the stabbing incident.

“He had blood stains on him at the time of his arrest. He had obviously tried to wash the blood stains after the murder bid,” the police corporal said.

The defendant admitted to prosecutors that he had tried to kill the victim.

He also told prosecutors that he hid the knife inside his clothes and when he confronted the victim, he stabbed him twice.

The primary judgement remains subject to appeal within 15 days.