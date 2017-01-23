Cleaner jailed for double-stabbing attack on man

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Cleaner jailed for double-stabbing attack on man

Defendant pleaded innocent though he earlier admitted he hid knife in clothes before attack

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A cleaner, who stabbed a man twice in the abdomen with a kitchen knife in a bid to kill him, has been jailed for three years.

The 42-year-old Bangladeshi cleaner stabbed the victim twice in August before he was overpowered by onlookers.

The Dubai Court of First Instance yesterday convicted the defendant of murder attempt although he had pleaded not guilty.

According to records, the victim was rushed to hospital for a surgery that saved his life.

Presiding judge Urfan Omar said the accused will be deported following the completion of his jail term.

The accused was believed to have stabbed the victim after he discovered that the victim had been having an affair with his wife.

A police corporal testified that the accused was apprehended shortly after the stabbing incident.

“He had blood stains on him at the time of his arrest. He had obviously tried to wash the blood stains after the murder bid,” the police corporal said.

The defendant admitted to prosecutors that he had tried to kill the victim.

He also told prosecutors that he hid the knife inside his clothes and when he confronted the victim, he stabbed him twice.

The primary judgement remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Four jailed for Dh290,000 phone theft

News Gallery

Shaikh Mohammad on a three-day India visit

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs