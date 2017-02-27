Brothers steal Dh590,000 for mother’s surgery

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Brothers steal Dh590,000 for mother’s surgery

Suspects mugged manager, threatened him and threw him out of his car

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Two brothers have been accused of beating and drugging a manager in his car and stealing Dh590,000 from him by force because they needed the money for their mother’s treatment.

The Pakistani brothers, 24 and 22, were said to have attacked the Indian manager and one of them stifled his neck while the other beat him and took away the bag containing money in January.

Records said when the manager, who was behind the steering cried for help, one of the brother made him sniff a drug, and the other covered his face with a mask.

The brothers then hurled the manager out of the car and drove away with the money that they were believed to have stolen to pay for their mother’s surgery.

The manager reported the matter to a police patrol in the nearby street.

Prosecutors charged the brother with stealing.

The duo pleaded not guilty when they appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday.

According to the charges sheet, prosecutors said the suspects threatened to kill the man when he tried to call the police for help.

“I did not steal the money … I was there and had a fight with the manager but I did not steal anything,” the elder told presiding judge Urfan Omar.

The younger brother said that he was not present at the crime scene.

The manager told prosecutors that his boss had asked him to collect Dh590,000 from a person in a flat in Al Rifaa.

He said; “The elder brother, who worked with us, accompanied me to collect the money. When were driving back after taking the money at 10.30pm, the younger brother, who had been hiding in the back seat, placed his hands around my neck and prevented me from moving … when I tried to seek help from a nearby police car, they asked me to remain quiet and threatened to kill me. Then he placed his hand on my nose and mouth after which I lost consciousness. Then they covered my head with a mask and pushed me out of the car.”

The brothers were quoted as admitting to prosecutors that they decided to steal the money because they wanted to pay for their mother’s surgery in Pakistan.

A ruling in the case will be announced on March 13.

More from Courts

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Man jailed over fatal bottle attack

News Gallery

26,000 Iraqis flee Mosul in 10 days

News Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Are these the cheapest cars in UAE today?

Are these the cheapest cars in UAE today?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017