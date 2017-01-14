Mobile
Airport porter jailed for candy thefts

Police said the porter was spotted on surveillance cameras opening passengers’ luggage

Gulf News
 

Dubai: An airport porter has been jailed for three months for opening passengers’ luggage and stealing candy while transporting bags to aircraft.

The 22-year-old Pakistani porter was found to have repeatedly tampered with passengers’ luggage in April, taking away candy or other sweets.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the porter of stealing.

According to the primary ruling, the accused will be deported following the completion of his punishment.

The porter pleaded not guilty in court.

Records said the accused opened an unidentified number of bags and stole different kinds of sweets and candy.

An airport policeman testified that the 22-year-old was spotted opening bags and looking for something to steal from the luggage of an aircraft bound to Newcastle.

“The porter was apprehended and brought in for questioning. When asked if he had opened passengers’ bags, he confessed that he opened a number of bags and took candy or sweets and ate them instantly. He claimed that he only took candy which he ate but never stole any valuables or personal belongings,” the policeman said.

A police corporal said the porter was spotted on surveillance cameras opening passengers’ luggage and stealing from them.

The defendant was quoted as admitting to prosecutors that he unzipped passengers’ bags several times looking for candy.

