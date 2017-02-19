Accountant groped housewife inside lift

Dubai: An accountant has been accused of inappropriately touching a housewife inside a residential building’s lift.

The 25-year-old Jordanian accountant allegedly walked into the lift when the American housewife was inside and groped her in December.

The woman screamed and scolded the accountant who left the building, said records.

The Jordanian was identified through surveillance cameras.

Police soon discovered that he had left the country four hours after the incident, said records.

He was later apprehended once he returned at the Sharjah Airport

Prosecutors accused the accountant of molesting the American.

The housewife told prosecutors that the suspect gazed at her strangely before groping her in the lift.

“I did not do so,” the Jordanian told the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday.

His lawyer argued before presiding judge Fahd Al Shamsi: “My client did not deny that the incident had happened … but he denied that he groped the woman. What happened that day, was that my client wore a flat shoe and he’d had a surgery in his cruciate ligament … when he walked into lift, he tripped and lost his balance. Mistakenly and unintentionally his hands landed on her top without any intent to molest her when he almost fell down.”

The American housewife submitted a medical report confirming that she had a bruise on her chest, said the lawyer.

“Prosecutors used that report as proof of indictment that my client molested the woman and groped her top. The defence counters that argument saying that the so-called proof indicts our client and we argue that this is the proof to his acquittal. Mentioning that the woman had a bruise on her chest corroborates my client’s claim that he lost his balance and fell when his hands hit her breast. Your honour, when a person molests a woman, the molester would just touch the victim’s private parts and not hit or strike it strongly. She was left bruised as proven in the medical report and not groped,” concluded the lawyer.

A judgement will be heard on March 12.